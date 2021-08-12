Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.87. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 13,953 shares traded.

BHG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,876,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.