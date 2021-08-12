Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.92. 289,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,908,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

