Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.95. 5,722,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,665. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

