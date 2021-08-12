Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BWEN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $71.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

