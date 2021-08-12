Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 157,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $963.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.