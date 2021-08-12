Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WASH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $907.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

