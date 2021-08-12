Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report sales of $340.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $126.88. 948,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,851. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.96. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $100,783,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

