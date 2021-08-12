Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. 447,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,958. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

