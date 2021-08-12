Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $291.20

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $253.60. 282,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

