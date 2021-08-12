Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $151.05

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.26. 1,029,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,516. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $153.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

