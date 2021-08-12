Brokerages Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target at $20.40

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNTG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centogene stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. 32,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -2.14. Centogene has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. Research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.