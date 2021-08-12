Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Target Price at C$43.00

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.48. The company had a trading volume of 244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,144. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9789054 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.