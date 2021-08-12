Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $60.14

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 113,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,822. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $958.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

