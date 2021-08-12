Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

BALY stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.49 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

