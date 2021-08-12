Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,417,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

