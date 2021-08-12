BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,855. BRP has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

