Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $84.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

