Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Bumble stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,759,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,531. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
