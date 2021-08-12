Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Bumble stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,759,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,531. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.