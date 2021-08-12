CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 167 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William S. Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CACI International alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00.

NYSE CACI traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $254.37. 3,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.81.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth about $721,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in CACI International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.