CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.15. 400,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,849. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

