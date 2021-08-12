California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $44,450.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CWT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.67. 1,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,978. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

