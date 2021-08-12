Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $44.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,487. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.