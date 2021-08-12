Canaccord Genuity Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
TSE BOS traded down C$3.38 on Thursday, reaching C$37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
