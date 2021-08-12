Canaccord Genuity Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

TSE BOS traded down C$3.38 on Thursday, reaching C$37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.