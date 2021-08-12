Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%.

NYSE GOOS traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,923. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.55. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

