Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY remained flat at $$231.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.16. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $234.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

