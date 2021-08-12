Carlisle Companies’ (CSL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.50.

NYSE CSL traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $207.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.23. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

