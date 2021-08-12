Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $147.44 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

