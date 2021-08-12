Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,561,902.51 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total value of $10,561,902.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Carvana stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.82. 11,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.40 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $104,960,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.