CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CASI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 47,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,046. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

