Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $95.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several research firms have commented on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $11.33 on Thursday, hitting $120.30. 6,722,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,106. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -414.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.