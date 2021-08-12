Castle Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $14,937.11 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00413264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.00946975 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.