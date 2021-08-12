CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Cormark

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.13.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.18. The stock has a market cap of C$12.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$46.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.