CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of CECO Environmental worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

