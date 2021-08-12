Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.40 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €6.60 ($7.76) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a twelve month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

