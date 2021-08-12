Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 252.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 52,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

