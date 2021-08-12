Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,423.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

