CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,821,547 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

