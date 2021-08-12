CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.81 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

