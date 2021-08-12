Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CGAU traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,082. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,563,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

