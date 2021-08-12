Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Head to Head Analysis

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centerra Gold and McEwen Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.34 $408.54 million $1.55 4.92 McEwen Mining $104.79 million 4.86 -$152.32 million ($0.17) -6.53

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13 McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 73.42%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% McEwen Mining -43.31% -13.56% -10.08%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats McEwen Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

