Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 450,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,850. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

