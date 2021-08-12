Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 450,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

