Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 450,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64.
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
