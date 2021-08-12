CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,779,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

