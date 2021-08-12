Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $0.50

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

