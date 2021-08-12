ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

