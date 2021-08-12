Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume Sells 3,700 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRL opened at $399.26 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

