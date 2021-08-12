Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

