Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,691 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $109.60. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,357. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.33. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

