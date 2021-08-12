Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 115,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

