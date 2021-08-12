Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 3,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

